Faridabad, July 17: A minor girl in Haryana's Faridabad died a day after she was allegedly forced to sit in school for a test despite being unwell. The girl, identified as 11-year-old Aradhya Khandelwal, was a student of class 7 in a CBSE school in Faridabad. She died on July 13. Aradhya's parents alleged that the school did not inform them about their daughter's sickness even though she had informed her class teacher that she wasn't feeling well in school on July 12.

Speaking to a leading daily, the mother of Aradhya's classmate said that the 11 -year-old was "forced" to sit in the class to complete her maths test. Aradhya had vomited in the class, but was not allowed to go home. Despite Aradhya being unwell, her parents were not informed about her health condition, the mother alleged. "My daughter was Aradhya's best friend. She told me that when the girl informed her class teacher that she was feeling nauseous, she was asked to go to the washroom. Aradhya was then made to sit through the test despite feeling uneasy," the woman quoted as saying. Faridabad Shocker: Man Collapses on Ground, Dies Instantly In Front of Chemist Shop While Waiting for ORS (Watch Video).

Aradhya's father, Abhilash Khandelwal, also said he was unaware that she had fallen sick in school. Aradhya had vomited in her class and again in the school bus. He said Aradhya vomited after returning from school. "That is when we realised that she wasn't well. But we thought it was the first time that day that she had puked. We had no idea about what had happened in the school," he said. Faridabad Shocker: 24-Year-Old Law Student Thrashed, Stabbed to Death by Friends Over Old Enmity.

Aradhya's condition slightly improve after medication prescribed by the family doctor. However, in the morning of July 14, she was rushed to a hospital after she started vomiting again. Doctors checked her and declared her dead. Her parents accused the school of negligence and said their daughter could have been saved had the school informed them about her health condition when she had fallen sick on July 13.

The school principal assured of cooperation in the investigation and promised Aradhya's parents an internal inquiry into the matter. While it remains unclear if Aradhya's parents lodged a complaint with the police, they made allegations against the school on Twitter.

