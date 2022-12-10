Betul, Dec 10 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy, who had fallen into a borewell and got stuck at a depth of around 40 feet at a village in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on December 6, died and his body was recovered in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

The boy, Tanmay, had fallen into the borewell at Mandavi village on Tuesday evening, they said.

"The boy was rescued around 5 am on Saturday. However, he was declared dead," State Home Guard Commandant S R Azami, who was engaged in the rescue operation, said.

Soon after the boy fell into the borewell around 5 pm on Tuesday, and got stuck at a depth of 35 ft to 40 ft, a rescue operation had been launched. Earthmoving machines were used to dig a parallel tunnel. Hectic efforts were on to reach the child and rescue him, the officials said.

The incident had taken place when the boy was playing in a field. The borewell was dug recently, police had said earlier.

On Friday, district collector Amanbir Singh Bains had said that there was no response from the boy.

