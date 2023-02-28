Chhatarpur (MP), Feb 28 (PTI) Three policemen were injured when family members of a criminal hurled stones at a police team that had gone to arrest him in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, an officer said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred under the limits of Civil Lines police station on Monday night when a police team reached the house of history-sheeter Deepu aka Dilip Jatav, against whom an arrest warrant was issued, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Singh.

When police personnel were coming out of Jatav's house after arresting him, his family members threw stones and bricks from the roof, leaving three policemen injured, one of them seriously, he said.

"As the police personnel came under attack, the arrested accused fled from the spot. A search is on to trace him," the police officer said.

Singh said head constable Buddh Singh sustained serious injuries to his head and was referred to Gwalior for further treatment.

A case of attempt to murder was registered against five persons for throwing stones, and two of them were nabbed, he said.

