Jaipur, February 28: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved Rs 147.55 crore to establish 'Rajiv Gandhi Centre for IT Development and E-Governance' in Jaipur to promote cyber security and data security, according to an official statement today.

Rajasthan government claimed that the upcoming centre will be helpful in controlling cyber crimes in the state and create awareness about online frauds apart from capacity building of state technical graduates in modern technology. Also, the expertise and skills required for the use of blockchain technology will be developed at this institute. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Approves Rs 100 Crore To Strengthen Traffic Management System.

The centre is proposed to be established in Khaitan Polytechnic College, Jaipur, and the Gehlot government has earmarked a provision of Rs 100 crores in the state budget for the financial year 2023-24, the statement said. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Approves Creation of 42 Non Teaching Posts at RUHS in Jaipur.

Detailing the program associated with the centre further, the statement noted, "A digital ecosystem will be developed at the institute for blockchain, cyber security, IFMS and data security. Tools and software will be available to develop and implement useful IT products and solutions to strengthen e-governance."

The statement further detailed, "These software, devices and platforms etc., will be available as a service for academic, industrial, government and start-up ecosystems. Research and related work will be carried out with the latest technology in the cyber range, a blockchain platform and the IT sector. Notably, CM Gehlot had previously announced the establishment of the centre in the budget.

