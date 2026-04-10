Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Wheat procurement at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) has commenced across Madhya Pradesh, including the state capital Bhopal, from April 9, with farmers expressing satisfaction over pricing and arrangements at procurement centres.

The state government is providing an additional bonus of Rs 40 on the MSP rate of the Government of India for wheat at Rs 2,585 per quintal, taking the total to Rs 2,625 per quintal. Procurement operations have started at the Udaram Aswani Warehouse situated in Kolukhedi, Bhopal with farmers from Kajlas and Bhauri arriving to sell their produce.

Also Read | Nalanda Shocker: Class XII Girl Student Hangs Herself After Being 'Raped' at Gunpoint.

Farmers arriving at the centre expressed pleasure over the arrangement, procurement process and pricing at the centre.

A farmer from Barkheda, Ramswaroop Mewada, said, "I have brought 49.5 quintals of wheat to the procurement centre here. There is a fixed rate of the government Rs 2,625 per quintal (Rs 2585 and Rs 40 additional bonus) which is much better than that of mandi prices. Wheat is selling between Rs 2,200 and Rs 2,300 per quintal in Mandi a few days back. The arrangements here are good, with proper weighing and stacking facilities."

Also Read | Mahanagar Gas Billing Scam: Mumbai Doctor Loses INR 10 Lakh to Cyber Criminals Who Use 'Bill Not Paid' Modus Operandi.

He further explained there were adequate arrangements for farmers waiting at the center as well such as tent shades and chairs for sitting along with fresh cool drinking water in clay pots.

"We are completely satisfied with the arrangement and procurement facility here," he added.

Another farmer from Bhauri said he brought around 40-45 quintals of wheat and appreciated the improved facilities at the procurement center.

"We are receiving a good rate for the crop. There is a better arrangement of weighing than that of previous years. It is beneficial for us, and we are satisfied. There is a slight delay in procurement but quite a good facility. Earlier, procurement was done at society level, but this time arrangements here are better," he said.

Manohar, a farmer from Bakania village, who brought around 50 quintals of wheat, also appreciated the arrangements at the procurement centre and described it as satisfactory.

Meanwhile, Warehouse operator Ravi Kumar Aswani said that following the directives of the state government, weighing of wheat began here and there was an arrangement of procuring wheat from two societies (Kajlas and Bhauri) here at Udaram Aswani Warehouse.

"As per arrangements, we have a storage capacity of around 10,000 metric tonnes. A small portion is occupied by rice, while the remaining space has been kept vacant for wheat. Since morning, farmers have been arriving continuously, and we expect nearly 200 trolleys to reach by evening," Aswani said.

He further informed that priority is being given to small farmers whose slots have been booked first, while slots for other farmers will be scheduled gradually. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)