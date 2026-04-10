Patna, April 10: In a heart-wrenching incident, a minor girl committed suicide by hanging herself inside her home after allegedly being raped at gunpoint in Bihar’s Nalanda district. ​ The Class XII student took the extreme step, almost twelve hours after the incident, as she purportedly failed to overcome the distress and trauma of violation.​ The victim, among the youngest of five sisters, recently passed her Intermediate Examinations, while her tormentor is said to be a person from an influential family in the same neighbourhood. ​

After violating her at gunpoint, the rapist threatened the family against approaching the police.​ Preliminary reports suggest 'electoral feud' as one of the reasons behind the incident. The accused is said to be the son of a former ward councillor, who was angry with the girl’s family because they broke their promise and didn’t vote for them.​ The police have sent the body for post-mortem to a local hospital in Bihar Sharif and launched a thorough probe into the incident leading to the minor girl’s death.​ Patna Shocker: Woman Drugged With Sedative-Laced Drink and Gang-Raped on Pretext of Job Promise, 3 Arrested.

According to the victim’s father, the incident occurred while they were in the fields harvesting wheat. On their return home around 9 PM, they heard their daughter's screams.​ Upon entering the house, they found a boy from the neighbouring house inside, holding a pistol in his hand. The accused, after committing a grave act, brandished a pistol and threatened the family against disclosing details to anyone.​ The family alleged that the accused's father, a former Ward Commissioner, also arrived at the scene and pressured them to keep mum over the matter.​

According to the family, the accused's side harboured a grudge against them due to previous electoral rivalry — specifically, their refusal to cast their votes for them.​ The family, shaken by the accident, consoled their daughter and assured her of justice. The next morning, they went back to the fields to harvest crops, and when they returned home around 9 AM, they found the door locked from the inside.​ The girl, terrified by threats and trauma, took her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan.​ Her mother discovered her body hanging from the ceiling fan, using a dupatta.​

The grief-stricken family is demanding stringent punishment for the accused and his family. They claim that the accused is roaming freely within the village, defying the police.​ Meanwhile, the Rajgir DSP, Sunil Kumar Singh, stated that all angles are being looked into and that a necessary investigation is underway.​ The DSP noted that, during the initial stages of the investigation, family members had alluded to a possible romantic relationship; however, in light of serious allegations of sexual assault and rape, a thorough investigation is underway.​ Bihar Shocker: 24-Year-Old Woman Abducted, Gang-Raped by 6 Men, Saves Herself Using Accused’s Mobile to Call Police.

“An FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team visited the crime scene and seized the deceased's clothing along with other crucial evidence. The full truth regarding the case will only emerge once the post-mortem and FSL reports are received. The police are meticulously examining every aspect of the incident,” he told newsmen.​​

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2026 08:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).