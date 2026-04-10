A 72-year-old doctor from Mumbai's Chembur has become the latest victim of a sophisticated cyber fraud, losing INR 10 lakh to scammers posing as representatives of Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL). The Mumbai Police confirmed on Friday, April 10, that a case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act as they begin tracking the digital trail of the stolen funds.

The Fraudulent Disconnection Threat by Scammers

The victim, Dr Neelkamal Harishchandra Tandon, was contacted by an individual claiming to be from the MGL billing department. The caller informed the doctor that his gas bill remained unpaid and warned that his supply would be disconnected immediately unless the arrears were settled online. Cyber Scam: Mumbai Judge Loses INR 93,000 After Downloading APK File via Fake Samsung Customer Care App on WhatsApp.

According to officials at the Chembur police station, the fraudster convinced the physician to download a specific file or link to "verify" the payment and complete the transaction. Once the file was installed, the criminals gained remote access to Tandon's device, allowing them to bypass security measures and transfer INR 10 lakh from his bank account to a third-party account.

The 'Bill Not Paid' Modus Operandi Used by Scammers

This specific type of cybercrime, known as the "Utility Bill Scam", relies on creating a sense of urgency and fear. Fraudsters send bulk SMS messages or make direct calls to citizens, warning that essential services - such as electricity (MSEB) or piped gas (MGL) - will be cut off by a specific hour due to non-payment. The criminals then provide a phone number for "support" or a link to download screen-sharing applications. By tricking the victim into installing these apps, the scammers can view bank passwords, OTPs (One-Time Passwords), and other sensitive credentials in real-time as the victim attempts to make a small "test payment". Digital Arrest Scam in Mumbai: Elderly Man in Dadar Kept Under ‘Digital Arrest’ for 10 Days As Fraudsters Steal Over INR 1 Crore.

Investigation and Safety Advisory

Police have initiated a probe into the bank account that received the transferred funds. Digital forensic experts are currently examining the link sent to the doctor to determine the exact nature of the malware used in the breach. Authorities continue to advise citizens that official utility providers like MGL or BEST never ask customers to download third-party files or screen-sharing apps to settle bills. Official communications regarding payments are typically sent through verified channels, and disconnections are never executed without prior written notice through official postal or registered digital means.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2026 08:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).