Sagar (MP), Mar 17 (PTI) Five police officials were suspended for allegedly seizing a vehicle involved in an accident and later replacing it with another one in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, an official said on Sunday.

Sagar's Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Tiwari said Civil Lines police station in-charge Ajay Pratap and four other policemen have been suspended following a confidential complaint.

A boy was killed in an accident earlier this year and the police had seized a vehicle that was involved and did not have a licence plate number, he said.

However, these officials allegedly later replaced the vehicle with another one in their records, the official said.

The policemen were found guilty in the initial investigation, and the probe is on and the accused officials will also be heard, he said.

Further legal steps will be taken if they are found guilty in the probe, the SP said.

