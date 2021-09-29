Indore, Sep 29 (PTI) The police on Wednesday rescued a 65-year-old businessman, who had been abducted from Madhya Pradesh's Indore two days ago, and arrested four men in connection with the crime, an official said.

Also Read | Punjab: 20-Year-Old Youth Shot Dead During Clash Between Two Groups In Tarn Taran District; 3 Injured.

Sikander Sachdeva, who was kidnapped from a roadside joint on Monday, was rescued from a hotel room in Kukshi town of neighbouring Dhar district, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashutosh Bagri said.

Also Read | Pune: Retired Judge Duped of Rs 90,000 By Fraudster While Trying To Sell Old Furniture Online.

The police have nabbed the accused Sukhram Kanesh, Digvijay Rawat, Dinesh Alava and Karan Alava on the charges of kidnapping, he said.

The accused, who hail from Alirajpur and Dhar districts, allegedly had an old dispute with the businessman over payments, the official said.

At the time of kidnapping, the accused had allegedly introduced themselves as the sleuths of the crime branch and asked the victim to accompany them in a car, the SP said.

The accused also used the white vehicle bearing a sign of “MP Government” during the abduction, he said, adding that further probe is underway in the matter. PTI HWP MAS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)