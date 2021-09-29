Pune, September 29: A case of online fraud has been reported from Pune where a retired judge was duped of Rs 90,000 by fraudsters while he was trying to sell his old furniture online. According to a report by Hindustan Times, a 64-year-old retired judge was cheated while he was trying to sell his old furniture on a web platform. Soon after the incident was reported, a case was filed at Kondhwa police station under Sections 419 (personation), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act. Pune Man Duped of Rs 2 Lakh by Fraudsters on Pretext of Exchanging Indian Currency for UAE Dirhams.

The report quoted the victim of the online fraud saying that he got a call on August 3 from a person who claimed to be interested in the furniture. The retired judge was at home in Pune when he got the call. When the duo agreed, a deal was finalised and one of them sent a link to him. The man said that when he opened the link sent by the accused, he was redirected to PayTM.

According to details by sub-inspector Deepak Barge of Kondhwa police station, it has to be ascertained if it was a UPI link or something else. The complainant said that he opened the link and the money got deducted from his account.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2021 07:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).