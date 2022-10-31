Bhopal, Oct 31 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel on Monday unveiled a portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the banquet hall of Raj Bhavan here to mark the National Unity Day.

The governor also garlanded the statue of India's first Home Minister in the Sandipni auditorium at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of his birth anniversary, official sources said.

He also administered the oath of national integration to Raj Bhawan staff.

Meanwhile, rich tributes were also paid to Patel in the state BJP office in Bhopal.

Terming Patel as the man who had united the entire country, Madhya Pradesh BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma said, "the work done by Sardar Patel for the country's unity and integrity is being carried forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

