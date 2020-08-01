Bhopal, Aug 1 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government has launched a campaign under which two pieces of face masks will be provided free to violators who will be fined for not wearing one in public places.

At the launch of the campaign "Ek Mask-Anek Jindgi" (One mask-Many lives) campaign, Minister for Urban Development and Administration Bhupendra Singh on Saturday said mask banks will be created by urban bodies.

Also Read | Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Launches Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan 2020-21 Through Video Conferencing: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 1, 2020.

"Under the drive, urban bodies will provide two masks free of cost to every person fined for not wearing masks," he said.

The minister said the coronavirus infection spread because of carelessness of people.

Also Read | SIH 2020 Grand Finale: NEP Aims to Increase Gross Enrollment Ratio to 50% in Higher Education by 2035, Says PM Narendra Modi.

He said a mask is the simplest and cheapest way to prevent infection.

Singh said people and private organisations can donate masks at mask banks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)