India News | MP Govt Issues Show-cause Notice to Textbook Corporation Chairman over Vehicle Convoy Row

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to newly appointed Madhya Pradesh Textbook Corporation Chairman Saubhagya Singh Thakur for allegedly violating directives related to fuel conservation by assuming office accompanied by a large convoy of vehicles.

Acting on the instructions of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the state government also suspended all administrative and financial powers of the corporation chairman pending resolution of the matter.

Also Read | Global Fuel Price Hike: Amit Malviya Says India Emerged as 'Striking Exception' Amid West Asia Conflict; Shares Petrol, Diesel Price Comparison With Other Nations.

According to the order, restrictions have been imposed on Saubhagya Singh for failing to exercise due restraint and adhere to the appeals and guidelines issued in the national interest.

Pending a final decision by the competent authority, the government has prohibited his entry into the office premises of the Madhya Pradesh Textbook Corporation and barred him from using any corporation facilities, vehicles, staff or office resources.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, May 15, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

He has also been restrained from participating in or presiding over meetings related to the corporation, taking administrative or financial decisions, signing official documents or issuing instructions to corporation employees.

The action comes days after several newly appointed chairpersons of Madhya Pradesh state corporations arrived at the BJP headquarters in Bhopal with large vehicle convoys despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to reduce fuel consumption amid the ongoing global energy crisis.

Earlier this week, Saubhagya Singh Thakur travelled from Ujjain to Bhopal, accompanied by hundreds of supporters in a massive motorcade.

Similarly, supporters of Pankaj Joshi, Chairman, MP Khadi Gramodhyog Board, claimed that nearly 1,000 vehicles joined his convoy during celebrations.

"The appeal matters to us, but this is also a matter of enthusiasm. If workers come out for one day, it is not a crime," one supporter had told ANI.

Meanwhile, Satyendra Bhushan Singh, Chairman, MP Laghu Udyog Nigam, arrived at the office in an e-rickshaw, though he was reportedly followed by a convoy of several vehicles.

State BJP chief Hemant Khandelwal acknowledged the contradiction and said behavioural change would take time.

He added that the party would continue encouraging leaders and workers to avoid bringing large convoys to public events.

Amid the ongoing West Asia conflict and pressure on global fuel prices, Prime Minister Modi recently made seven appeals to citizens to adopt measures including work from home, reduced fuel usage, natural farming, use of Swadeshi products and avoiding unnecessary travel to strengthen economic resilience.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Friday hiked petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre across the country amid the ongoing global energy crisis triggered by the West Asia conflict and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz trade route.

In New Delhi, petrol prices rose from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices increased from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)