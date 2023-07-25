Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh government is going to increase the Samman Nidhi (financial assistance) given to non-pensioner ex-servicemen and their widows in state, who participated in World War II, from Rs 8,000 to Rs 15,000 per month, home minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday.

Mishra was speaking to media persons here in the state capital, Bhopal. “The non-pensioner ex-servicemen and their widows in the state who participated in World War II are being given Rs 8000 a month. At present, there are a total number of 112 beneficiaries in the state. Of these, there are two ex-servicemen and 110 widows. Seeing the livelihood difficulties at the moment, the monthly aid is being increased from Rs 8000 to Rs 15000,” he said.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan Likely To Contest Coimbatore Lok Sabha Constituency in General Elections for 2024.

Meanwhile, the home minister also said that 182 prisoners serving life imprisonment in various jails in the state would be released on the occasion of Independence Day, August 15, 2023.

“On Independence Day, 182 prisoners serving life imprisonment will be released. There are a few conditions in their release such as those prisoners whose appeal against their sentence is pending, will be released after disposal of the appeal. Those prisoners who have been punished with a fine, they will be released only if they deposit the fine amount by August 15,” he added.

Also Read | UGC NET Result 2023 Out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: NTA Declares National Eligibility Test Exam Results, Get Direct Link and Know How To Check Scores.

Similarly, he further said that prisoners who were yet to undergo punishment in any other case would be released after serving the remaining punishment. Those prisoners who had not received bail in any other case would be kept as undertrial prisoners.

Besides, if a prisoner has been punished in a case of another state, he would be transferred to the concerned state. Apart from this, 15 non-life imprisonment prisoners are being given remission, the home minister said.

“I want to make it clear that in view of the safety of the women and girls of the state, no mercy is being given in any case of rape,” Mishra added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)