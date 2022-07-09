Indore, July 9: Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid), Indore has been witnessing shortages of goats for Eid due to high demand from the parts of the country including south India. As the demand for goats has been increasing, the prices have also hiked.

Speaking to ANI, the President of Madhya Pradesh Sheep and Goat Traders Association Haji Nawab Qureshi said ten days before the market was down, now as Eid is closer, the demand for goats has increased and prices have also hiked. Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Ahead of Bakrid Festival, Eight Miscreants Loot Truck Loaded With 40 Goats in Prayagraj.

"However, transportation cost is one of the reasons for price hikes. Hundreds of goats send to markets in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Banglore. Likewise, goats were transported from Rajashthan and Uttar Pradesh to Indore. Due to the increase in transportation costs, the price for goats also increased," Qureshi said. He said that compared to last year, the business is doing good this year. Also Read | Eid al-Adha 2022: Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narvekar Asks DGP To Ensure Cows Are Not Slaughtered on Bakrid.

Abdul Waheed Qureshi who has been in goat trading for generations told ANI that this time there is a boom in the market. "Due to high demand in Mumbai, thousands of goats are sold in the Mumbai market. It is obvious if a large number will be sold to the Mumbai market, Indore will witness shortages. In Indore, the best customer is coming for Rs 15,000 to 18,000, whereas in Mumbai the price is much higher," Waheed Qureshi said.

Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) will likely be observed on July 10. However, it depends on the sighting of the moon. Eid-ul-Azha is also known as "Sacrifice Feast" is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, people distribute the offerings to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and needy.

