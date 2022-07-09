Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar has written to state Director General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth, instructing him to ensure that the cows are not slaughtered on the day of Bakrid.

In a letter to Maharashtra DGP, the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker said, "The police should ensure that the cows are not slaughtered on the day of Bakrid on July 10."

Vishwa Hindu Parishad has written a letter to the Speaker of the Assembly demanding that the slaughter of cows be stopped, on which the Speaker of the Assembly directed the Maharashtra Police DGP.

Earlier two-three days ago, three trucks filled with meat were brought to Deonar slaughterhouse in Mumbai, which was seized by the police who also arrested the accused.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu B Chavan has also appealed to people not to sacrifice cattle for the Bakrid festival while warning of stern action against the offenders.

The Minister emphasised the Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act has already been in force in Karnataka. He instructed the officials of the Animal Husbandry Department and the Police Department to keep an eagle eye on the illegal movement of cows and beef to/from outside the state and be proactive in preventing cow slaughter.

A task force has been appointed in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) zone and taluks of the city district to prevent cow slaughter on the occasion of Bakrid in Bengaluru city district and any slaughter of cattle (including cow, cow, ox, bull, calf, camel and thirteen-year-old buffalo) will be immediately taken against them, Minister Prabhu Chavan has warned that disciplinary action will be taken in this regard.

Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) will likely be observed on July 10. However, it depends on the sighting of the moon.

Eid-ul-Azha is also known as "Sacrifice Feast" is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, people distribute the offerings to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and needy. (ANI)

