Mumbai, July 9: In a shocking incident that took place in Uttra Pradesh's Prayagraj, eight unidentified persons allegedly looted a pickup truck loaded with 40 goats ahead of the Bakrid celebrations.

The alleged incident took place on Wednesday night when the unidentified miscreants stole the truck from the highway under Tharwai police station of the trans-Ganga area.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the animals belonged to Mohd Imran, a local goat trader. Police officials said that the animals were being transported from Prayagraj to Varanasi ahead of the festival of Eid-ul-Azha or Bakrid.

On Thursday, the Tharwai police lodged an FIR after a complaint was filed by Imran in this regard. The police have started an investigation.

In his complaint, Imran claimed that the looted goats were worth Rs 10 lakh. The incident took place after they loaded 40 goats in a pickup truck and started their journey for Varanasi. However, when they reached near Basmahua village on Wednesday night, eight bike-borne miscreants intercepted them.

"The miscreants took Imran and his aides on gunpoint and looted their cash, mobiles etc. The miscreants then took away the pickup truck along with the goats. Imran and others then reached a toll booth few kilometers away and informed police," SP trans-Ganga Abhishek Agarwal said.

The police have launched a manhunt and are scanning the CCTV footage of the toll plaza and the area in order to identify the miscreants.

