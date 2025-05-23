Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 23 (ANI): A leopard aged between one and one-and-a-half years old that fell into a well in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Friday afternoon was safely rescued, a forest official said.

The leopard fell into the well, situated in Datoda village in the district, at around 1 pm. Upon receiving the information about the matter, a team of the Forest Department immediately reached the spot and recused the leopard with the help of a cage.

Ralamandal FRO (Forest Range Officer), Yogesh Yadav, said that a team of Ralamandal Wildlife Sanctuary rescued the leopard and immediately took the leopard to Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalay (Indore Zoo) for medical examination.

"Today at around 1:10 pm, the rescue team of Ralamandal Wildlife Sanctuary received information that a leopard fell into a well in Datoda village, which is only 12 km away from the sanctuary. Following which, the team reached the location and rescued the leopard. The Leopard is between one and one-and-a half years old and gender is not determined as medical examination is yet to done. A cage was tied with rope and released into the well carefully. The Leopard entered into the cage and then it was lifted. Thereafter, we immediately brough it to Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalay (Indore Zoo) for medical examination," FRO Yadav told ANI.

Prima facie, it came to light that the leopard got into the well while chasing some animals like a dog or another animal. In the preliminary examination, no injury marks were found, and it seems completely healthy. Nonetheless, further action will be taken based on the instructions of the veterinary doctors, he added. (ANI)

