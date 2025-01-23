In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a leopard was spotted at a residential area in Indore's Devguradia today, January 23. Multiple videos going viral on social media show the big cat running and hopping over the balconies of houses at Mansarovar Colony in Devguradia. "Leopard scare in Indore's Mansarovar Colony (Devguradiya) area. Forest department teams on way to rescue the leopard," a user who shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) said. In the viral clip, the leopard is seen jumping over balconies of houses in Mansarovar Colony in Indore as local residents rush out of their homes. Soon after the leopard was spotted, the Forest Department was alerted which sent a rescue team to catch the big cat. Madhya Pradesh: Leopard Strays Into Residential Area in Indore; 4 Injured.

Leopard Spotted in Indore's Mansarovar Colony

