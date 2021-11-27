Bhopal, Nov 27 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,120 with the addition of 23 fresh cases on Saturday, a health official said. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,528.

A total of 6,90,191 lakh anti-COVD-19 doses were administered during the day, which raised the total number of administered doses in MP so far to 8,52,81,587, an official release said.

With 14 people being discharged in Madhya Pradesh during the day, the total number of recoveries rose to 7,82,480, leaving the state with 112 active cases.

With 58,052 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,17,02,349, the official added.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,93,120, new cases 23, death toll 10,528, recovered 7,82,480, active cases 112, number of tests so far 2,17,02,349.

