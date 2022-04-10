Bhopal, Apr 10 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,205 on Sunday after the addition of eight cases. The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,734 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours in the sate, a health official said.

The case positivity rate stood at 0.01 per cent in MP, he said.

The number of recoveries increased to 10,30,420 in MP after eight more patients were discharged after COVID-19 treatment, leaving the state with 51 active cases, the official said.

With 8,645 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,89,41,706, he added.

A government release said 11,67,00,219 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP including 699 on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,205, new cases 8, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,30,420, active cases 51, number of tests so far 2,89,41,706.

