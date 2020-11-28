Hoshangabad (MP), Nov 28 (PTI) A man allegedly ran over three people with his tractor in a village in Seoni Malwa tehsil in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad district on Saturday and then surrendered before police, an official said.

Seoni Malwa police station in charge Akash Sharma said Anwar Singh Yaduwanshi mowed down Rajendra Yaduwanshi (40), Kunwar Yaduwanshi (35) and Ayush Yaduwanshi (10) in Ipa village, some 72 kilometres from the district headquarters.

"The incident seems to be the fallout of a property dispute. The accused has surrendered and has been charged with murder. Further probe is underway," he added.

