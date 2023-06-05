Indore, June 5 (PTI) A 37-year-old drug addict has been arrested for allegedly killing his eight-year-old daughter by crushing her head with stones in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The accused told interrogators that he was poverty-stricken and his daughter's demands for chocolates and toys used to irritate him.

“During interrogation, the accused claimed he was living in extreme poverty and his daughter was repeatedly demanding chocolates, toys and clothes from him, which used to bother him. He told the police that he killed his daughter on Saturday night as he wanted to get rid of this problem," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Rajesh Kumar Singh, told reporters.

The man took his daughter near an under-construction building and killed her by crushing her head with tiles and stones, he said.

The wife of the accused had left him three years back while his mother used to beg near a temple in Indore.

Police have recovered a voter ID card from the accused but the ration card has not been found, an official said.

