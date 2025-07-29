Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh on Tuesday said that a clear direction has been given to the district administration for not operating classes in dilapidated buildings.

The Minister also highlighted that they are also providing funds for the maintenance and renovation of the old buildings across the state.

"Ahead of the rain, we have clearly directed the district administration and the department that school classes will not be operated in any such buildings which may cause an accident. The safety and future of the children is our top priority, and we continuously alert the administration in this regard," Minister Uday Pratap Singh told reporters.

"This issue of dilapidated buildings can not be resolved in a day, and the state government has provided funds to the district collectors for the maintenance and renovation of the old buildings. Along with this, recently, funds for the construction of over a hundred new classrooms have also been granted, Minister Singh said.

"Additionally, we are taking permission from the finance department, and very soon we will arrange more funds to renovate such dilapidated school buildings where classes cannot be held on a priority basis," he added.

The roof collapse happened at Piplodi Primary School in Jhalawar district on Friday morning, leaving seven children dead and many other children injured.

Further, while speaking about the implementation of NCERT books in state schools, the Minister said that NCERT books are already being included in CBSE-affiliated schools, while on a local basis, they are bound to include the local syllabus.

"Secondly, we are going to make it compulsory in the state board schools that books published by Madhya Pradesh Textbook Corporation will be taught in the government and private schools in the state. While on a local basis, the schools will be exempt from including separate books as per the exemption guidelines granted. Though the state Textbook Corporation is now capable enough to publish books before the session starts, the state government will try to make these books available at the district level so that private schools can also purchase these books," he added. (ANI)

