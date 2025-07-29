New Delhi, July 29: A 25-year-old chartered accountant killed himself by inhaling gas at a hotel in New Delhi's Bengali Market area, police said on Tuesday. According to a note he left behind, Dheeraj Kansal was alone since his father died in 2003. After his father's death, his mother married someone else, and he had no siblings.

Kansal, who lived in a paying guest house in Mehrauli, also wrote about his suicide on social media. The suicide note, written in English, was recovered from his left pocket. Delhi Shocker: Teenage Couple Dies by Suicide in Najafgarh Following Dispute Between Families Over Their Relationship.

"I am writing a suicide note in case if you didn't see my post on social media in case someone deletes my post. I am going away, and no one should be held responsible for this," he wrote. Kansal had checked into a guest house near Janpath on July 28.

When staff noticed his room was locked from inside for an extended period, they alerted the police. A team from the Barakhamba Police Station broke open the door, and found a helium gas cylinder connected to three plastic pipes, an officer said. Delhi Shocker: 25-Year-Old UPSC Aspirant Dies by Suicide in Old Rajinder Nagar Area, Suicide Note Recovered.

"The saddest part of my life was my birth; death is the most beautiful part of my life. If you're reading this, I'm already gone. I wasn't deeply connected to anyone, nor was anyone to me. There's no reason, no regret, and no complaint," the note read. Kansal's body was received by his uncle and cousins. The officer said helium inhalation is highly fatal for it leads to a lack of oxygen in the body.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India's premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India..

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.