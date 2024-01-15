Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya enjoyed the traditional games (flying kites, Gilli Danda and Sitoliya) on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in Indore on Monday.

Vijayvargiya wrote on X, "I have participated in the program organised at Kankeshwari Devi Ground in the city on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and extended best wishes to people. I also enjoyed traditional games on this occasion. I wish that this festival brings happiness, prosperity and prosperity in the lives of all the countrymen."

After enjoying the traditional games, the MP minister interacted with media persons and reacted to remarks of Milind Deora, who joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena after quitting Congress, about praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Many Congressmen like Milind Deora believe that PM Modi's leadership is empowering the country. The army has become stronger under his (PM Modi) leadership, terrorist attacks have reduced, the neighbouring people (countries) have come down to their limit. Congress people accept all this but are unable to speak under the pressure of their leader. As soon as Milind Deora quit the party he started speaking," Vijayvargiya said.

In fact the country is progressing a lot, and the Congress is doing negative politics. If Congress does positive politics then Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also start saying that PM Modi is doing very good work, the BJP leader said.

Notably, Deora said, "Today, we witness a humble chaiwala rising to become the Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy and an autorickshaw driver serving as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. This transformation enriches India's political landscape, affirming our egalitarian values. Eknath Shinde ji stands out as one of the most diligent and accessible Chief Ministers in the country. His understanding of Maharashtra's underprivileged sections and tireless efforts to improve governance and infrastructure are commendable."

Earlier on Sunday, Deora ended his 55-year-long association with the Congress party by joining hands with the ruling Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, reacting to Congress's Bharat Jodo Naya Yatra, Vijayvargiya said, "Rahul Gandhi has no work. He had walked on foot earlier also and lost the elections. Now, the general elections are round the corner so he (Rahul Gandhi) remembered to go on foot but the people of the country know who can handle the country. Therefore, whether it is Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra or Bharat Jodo Yatra, it does not make any difference to the people of the country."

On Sunday, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi flagged off the yatra from Manipur's Thoubal. The yatra will cover over 6,700 kilometres over 67 days, traversing through 110 districts. (ANI)

