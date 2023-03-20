Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over a photo of Gandhi shared on twitter by the official handle of Indian National Congress (INC India).

INC India on Sunday evening tweeted a photo of Rahul Gandhi with a Hindi caption "Savarkar Samjha Kya...Naam Rahul Gandhi Hai (Did you think as Savarkar...the name is Rahul Gandhi)".

Also Read | 'Hare-Brained Idea': Supreme Court Dismisses PIL Seeking Registration of Live-In Relationships With Centre.

Reacting to the tweet, minister Mishra told reporters here that one could understand the mentality of the Congress from this. What kind of people were there and what was the mentality of the Congress party.

"We understand Rahul Gandhi to be the same who goes abroad and defames our India. We understand him as the one who supports the Tukde Tukde gang and goes to JNU," Mishra said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Man Abducted by In-Laws in Ajmer, Nose Chopped Off.

"We understand him to be that Rahul Gandhi in whose yatra those who defame India walk with him. We understand him to be that Rahul Gandhi who debates on Ram and Sita, Hindutva and Hinduism," the minister said.

He added, "We understand him the same Rahul Gandhi who says that he will make the army run away by hitting them with shoes and the one who compares himself with God."

On the contrary, Congress spokesperson KK Mishra hit back at the statement of home minister Narottam Mishra on Rahul Gandhi. Speaking to ANI, Mishra said, "Mishra is probably not aware of the effect of Rahul Gandhi and his thoughts. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leaders will have to take rebirth to understand the present day Rahul Gandhi."

Madhya Pradesh Congress agrees with the opinion of INC India that Rahul Gandhi is not Savarkar, Mishra added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)