Balaghat (MP), Jan 31 (PTI) Around a dozen naxals allegedly torched three vehicles engaged in road construction work in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred late Saturday night, he said.

Maoists set afire two tractors and a truck to obstruct the construction work of Debarveli-Malkuan Road, about 90 km from the district headquarters, District Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari said.

Four police parties have been combing the nearby forest areas to trace the naxals, he said.

An alert has been sounded at police stations and outposts of the naxal-hit Balaghat district that shares border with Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, he added.

According to Tiwari, a contractor from Raipur was carrying out the road construction work and he had hired the vehicles from a person based in Lanji of Balghat.

"The naxals torched the stationary vehicles after chasing away the contractor's supervisor from the site,” he said.

