Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): The Patwari recruitment examination hit fresh headlines after the candidates staged a protest at the Board office square in the state capital Bhopal on Wednesday, calling the recuritment fake and demanding an investigation into the exam.

The candidates were heading towards the Mantralaya to submit a memorandum to Principal Secreatry of GAD (General Administration Department) when the police stopped them near Vyapam square. The police warned them but they kept moving forward.

Thereafter, the police detained some candidates saying they did not have permission to protest.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Mahavir Singh, told ANI, "The candidates were angry about the Patwari recruitment exam and planned to submit a memorandum to Principal Secreatry of GAD. There was a crowd of about 200-300 persons who did not have the permission to protest."

"Earlier, we decided that we will let their delegation to meet the official but they were adamant on moving with the crowd. No protest can be allowed without permission. Despite being warned, they kept moving ahead which is why some people were detained as a precautionary measure," Singh added.

However, a protesting exam candidate said, "We were protesting peacefully against the fake process of Patwari recruitment and the list has just been published. However, the police used force to disperse us. We wanted to submit our memorandum peacefully."

The result of Patwari recruitment examination was declared on June 30, last year.

However, following allegations of foul play in the exam at the time, then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan put a stay on the recruitments pending investigation. A commision had formed to investigate the matter under retired High Court Justice Rajendra Kumar Verma.

Recently, the state government gave a clean chit to the conduct of the Patwari recruitment examination on February 15. An order issued by the General Administration Department read, "Appointment should be made on the basis of the declared results of Group-2, Sub Group-4 and Patwari Recruitment Examination conducted by the Staff Selection Board."

However, the protesters alleged that there were 'irregularities' in the examination. (ANI)

