Hyderabad, February 28: A former judge of the Andhra Pradesh and Allahabad High Court has been allegedly cheated by two persons to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore in the name of electoral bonds. D.S.R. Varma lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad police stating that the scamsters asked for an amount in the name of a political party and promised to place him and his grandchildren decently in the United States.

On the complaint of Varma, the Film Nagar police registered an FIR against Narendran and Sarath Reddy, who collected Rs 2.5 crores from the former judge, claiming that it would be acknowledged in the form of bonds. The police registered a case of criminal breach of trust and cheating against the accused and took up investigation. According to the complainant, Narendran, who was known to his relatives, sought some amounts for a political party which he said will be acknowledged by the way of bonds. Cyber Fraud in Mumbai: 73-Year-Old Businessman Loses Rs 3.61 Crore in Cyber Investment Fraud; One Held,

“Sarath Reddy was deputed to collect the money, who said that out of regard for me and my experience as a former judge of the high court, he would place me and my grandchildren in the US decently,” the complainant said. The retired judge told the police that believing Reddy's words, his daughters and wife sent Rs 2.5 crore through bank from time to time in 2021. Online Fraud in Gurugram: Farmer Tries to Buy Cow Online at Discounted Price, Loses Rs 22,000

Despite collecting Rs 2.5 crore, they neither issued the bonds nor did they extend any favour to him or to his grandchildren in the US. After the recent Supreme Court order scrapping electoral bonds, the retired judge approached the police.

