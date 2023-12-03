Bhopal, Dec 3 (PTI) Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste lost from Niwas (ST) seat in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district to the Congress' Chainsingh Warkade by a margin of 9,723 votes.

Kulaste was among the three Union ministers the Bharatiya Janata Party had fielded in the Assembly polls held on November 17.

Also Read | Behind BJP's Impressive Show in Madhya Pradesh Are 14 Rallies Addressed by PM Narendra Modi and His Development Agenda.

Incidentally, he has contested from Niwas three times, having won only in 1990.

He was among the three BJP MPs associated with the alleged "cash-for-vote" scandal after they waved currency notes in the Lok Sabha in July 2008 during a debate on a no-confidence motion against then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Also Read | Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Counting of Votes for Polls on December 4, Security Tightened.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)