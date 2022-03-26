Gwalior, Mar 26 (PTI)A government school teacher who was raided by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Madhya Pradesh police on Saturday for alleged disproportionate assets has turned out to be the owner of 20 colleges, an official said.

Also Read | Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Notified For 159 Manager Posts at bankofbaroda.in; Check Details Here.

The raids were carried out at the house and other premises of Prashant Parmar, a primary school teacher posted in Ghatigaon here, he added.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Visit Karnataka on April 5, Says CM Basavaraj Bommai.

"Initial investigation after the raids in Gwalior and other places have shown that Parmar owns 20 colleges offering D.Ed and B.Ed courses in the Gwalior-Chambal division. The documents pertaining to these colleges are being probed," EOW Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish Chaturvedi said.

"These assets are over 1,000 times his known sources of income. He also owns four offices. The raid is underway and more information about the teacher's disproportionate assets is being collected," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)