Bank of Baroda (BOB) has invited online applications from candidates to apply for the post of Branch Receivables Manager (BRM). Applicants can present their candidature for this post by visiting the official webpage of BOB: www.bankofbaroda.in/Career.htm. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 159 posts will be filled in the department across India.

Candidates must note that April 14, 2022, is the last date to apply for the posts. Selection of the candidates will be based on short-listing and interviews, and the selection methods will be purely provisional without verification of documents. However, candidates will be called for verification of details and documents only after selection. BPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Assistant Town Planning Supervisor at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Candidates with a graduation degree in any discipline can apply for these posts. They are also required to have a minimum 2 years’ work experience, out of which one year should be in collection profile with banks, NBFCs, or financial institutions and related industries in India. ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Announced; Check Eligibility, Age Limit, Other Details

While the upper age limit is 35 years, relaxation will be granted to reserved category candidates.

The registration fee is ₹600 plus taxes for general, OBC and EWS candidates and ₹100 plus taxes for SC, ST, PwD and woman candidates.

BOB Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Go to bankofbaroda.in.

Scroll down and click on ‘Careers’ under the ‘About Us’ section.

On the next page, select ‘Current Opportunities’.

On the next page, select the profile ‘Recruitment for the position of Branch Receivables Manager in Receivables Management Vertical’.

Click on apply now. You can also download the notification and read the eligibility criteria and other details before applying,

“Selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or any other selection method,” an official statement said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2022 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).