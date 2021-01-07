Bhopal, Jan 7 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 774 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its count of infections to 2,46,822, health officials said.

With 12 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the overall death toll rose to 3,682, they said.

A total of 750 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's recovery count to 2,34,612.

Of the new fatalities, five died in Indore and one each in Bhopal, Gwalior, Khargone, Sagar, Ratlam, Vidisha and Morena, the officials said.

Of the 774 new cases, Bhopal accounted for 213 and Indore 190.

With this, the number of cases in Indore rose to 56,106, including 900 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 40,398 with 587 fatalities.

Indore now has 2563 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal is 2048.

With 27,025 new COVID-19 tests conducted in the state in the last 24-hours, the overall number of tests rose to 48,27,887.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Positive cases 2,46,822, new cases 774, deaths 3,682, recovered 2,34,612, active cases 8528, people tested so far 48,27,887.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)