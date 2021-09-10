Bhopal, Sep 10 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported five new coronavirus cases and one death. It took the infection tally in the state to 7,92,311 and death toll to 10,517, a health department official said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: BJP To Enroll Over 1.5 Crore New Members in the Poll-Bound State.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,664, leaving the state with 130 active cases, he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Man Falls Into Pit, Dies of Electric Shock in Thane's Ambernath Area.

With 70,307 samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in MP went up to 1,72,64,123.

An official release said 5,08,85,297 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in MP so far, including 2,57,554 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,311, New cases 5, Death toll 10,517, Total Recovered 7,81,664, Active cases 130, Number of tests so far 1,72,64,123.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)