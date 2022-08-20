Bhopal, Aug 20 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Saturday logged 106 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,52,794, while the overall death toll remained unchanged at 10,765, a health department official said.

The case positivity rate or confirmed cases per 100 tests stood at 1.7 per cent, he said.

The number of recoveries increased by 89 to reach 10,41,328, leaving Madhya Pradesh with 701 active cases, the official added.

With 6,124 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted so far in the state went up to 2,98,39,332, he said.

A government release said 12,81,29,683 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 52,374 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,52,794, new cases 106, death toll 10,765, recoveries 10,41,328, active cases 701; total tests 2,98,39,332.

