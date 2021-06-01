Bhopal, Jun 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 1,078 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 45 fatalities, taking the tally to 7,81,108 and the toll to 8,112, the state health department said.

A total of 4,120 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, raising the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 7,52,693 so far, it said.

Madhya Pradesh is now left with 20,303 active cases.

With 362 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,50,178 while Bhopal'tally rose by 221 to 1,21,093.

The COVID-19 toll in Indore rose to 1,343 with two more deaths while the fatality count in Bhopal went up to 934 with one more person succumbing to the viral infection, the department said.

Indore is now left with 3,406 active cases while Bhopal has 5,328 such cases.

With 69,649 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus so far in Madhya Pradesh crossed 99.66 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,81,108, new cases 1,078, death toll 8,112, recovered 7,52,693, active cases 20,303, number of tests so far 99,66,096.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)