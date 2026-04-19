Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Sharing an X post, the Chief Minister prayed for prosperity and happiness in everyone's lives.

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"On this auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the sacred symbol of Mars, prosperity, and unblemished good fortune, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state. I pray to the Lord that this holy festival brings to your life unending happiness, unwavering prosperity, and the fulfilment of noble deeds," CM Dhami wrote.

https://x.com/pushkardhami/status/2045688479296921616?s=48

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Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, believed to bring prosperity and good fortune.

Celebrated on April 19 this year, Akshaya Tritiya is considered highly auspicious for starting new businesses, making investments, and purchasing gold and real estate.

The festival is marked by prayer, alms-giving, and spiritual practices.

The word 'Akshaya' means 'never diminishing'. It is said that things that start on this day expand forever with fewer obstacles in their way and that doing good deeds on this day will bring eternal success and fortune.

The occasion is celebrated on the third day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakh. According to the Gregorian calendar, this day typically falls in April or May. It is on this day that both the sun and the moon are said to be at their planetary best alignment.

According to Hindu scriptures, Akshaya Tritiya also marks the start of the Kalyug and the end of the Dwapar Yug.

Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand, the portals of Kedarnath Dham, regarded as a sacred symbol of faith and devotion, will be opened for pilgrims for the 2026 Yatra on April 22 at 8:00 am. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)