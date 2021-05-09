Bhopal, May 9 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 11,051 fresh Covid-19 cases and 86 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 6,71,763 and the toll to 6,420, the state health department said.

A total of 4,538 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 5,56,430, the department said.

With 1,679 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,26,832 while that of Bhopal rose to 1,04,332 with the addition of 1,556 cases.

Indore and Bhopal each reported sevenCOVID-19 fatalities, taking the tolls to 1,204 and 795, respectively, officials said.

Indore is now left with 16,282 active cases while Bhopal has 14,439 such cases.

With 65,282 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh crossed 83.23 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 6,71,763, new cases 11,051, death toll 6,420, recovered 5,56,430, active cases 1,08,913, number of tests so far 82,23,990.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)