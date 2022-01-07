Bhopal, Jan 7 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,97,715 on Friday with the detection of 1,319 cases, while one death took the toll to 10,536, an official said.

Also Read | Public Holidays Not Part of Fundamental Rights, Time to Reduce Their Numbers: Bombay High Court.

The recovery count stood at 7,83,547 after 161 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 3,632, he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Govt Makes COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate Mandatory for Entry in Public Places.

With 68,128 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,41,46,928, the official added.

A government release said 10,52,24,844 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,49,875 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,97,715 new cases 1319, death toll 10,536, recovered 7,83,547, active cases 3,632, number of tests so far 2,41,46,928.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)