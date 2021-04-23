Bhopal, Apr 23 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Friday recorded 13,590 COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload to 4,72,785, while the death toll rose by 74 in the last 24 hours to touch 4,937, an official said.

He said 10,833 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery count to 3,80,208, leaving the state with 87,640 active cases.

"With 1,782 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 98,112 while that of Bhopal rose to 77,158 with the addition of 1,753 cases. Indore reported six deaths, taking the toll in the district to 1085, while the toll in Bhopal increased by five to touch 697. Indore and Bhopal have 12,425 and 10,507 active cases respectively," the official informed.

With 57,176 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP crossed 73.41 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 4,72,785 new cases 13,590, death toll 4,937, recovered 3,80,208, active cases 87,640 number of tests so far 73,41,730.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)