Bhopal, May 3 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,540 on Tuesday after the detection of 23 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,735, an official said.

The positivity rate stood at 0.4 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 13 to touch 10,30,602, leaving the state with 203 active cases, the official informed.

With 5,330 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,91,04,621, he added.

A government release said 11,78,47,475 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 3,549 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,540, new cases 26, death toll 10,735, recoveries 10,30,602, active cases 203, number of tests so far 2,91,04,621.

