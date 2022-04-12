Bhopal, Apr 12 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,212 on Tuesday with the addition of three cases at a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,734, an official said.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra, 2 Arrested.

The recovery count increased by 12 to reach 10,30,435, leaving the state with 43 active cases, the official added.

Also Read | Jharkhand Cable Car Accident: MHA Issues Advisory to States Over Maintenance, Operations of Ropeways.

With 5,539 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,89,55,365, he said

A government release informed that 11,68,20,439 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 30,983 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,212, new cases 3, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,30,435, active cases 43, number of tests so far 2,89,55,365.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)