Bhopal, May 21 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 4,384 new coronavirus cases and 79 fatalities that raised the tally of infections to 7,57,119 and the toll to 7,394, an official from the state health department said.

The recoveries outnumbered the fresh infections, bringing the count of active cases below the 70,000-mark to 67,625.

With the addition of 9,405 patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the count of recoveries in the state has reached 6,82,100, the official said.

Indore's caseload went up to 1,43,609, after 937 persons tested positive for the infection, while Bhopal's tally rose by 609 to 1,16,481, he said.

With 11 deaths in the day, Bhopal's count of fatalities went up to 895 and eight casualties took Indore's toll to 1,294, he said.

Indore is now left with 10,577 active cases, while Bhopal has 10,339 patients undergoing treatment, the official added.

As per the health department's release, 78,268 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 91,48,503.

Madhya Pradesh has recorded 1,93,792 cases and 1,778 fatalities so far this month, it was stated.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,57,119, new cases 4,384, death toll 7,394, recovered 6,82,100, active cases 67,625, number of tests so far 91,48,503.

