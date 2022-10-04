Ashok Nagar, Oct 4 (PTI) A tantrik allegedly performed a ritual to resurrect a snakebite victim outside the district hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar, an official said on Tuesday.

A video of the incident, which took place on Monday evening, has surfaced on social media.

According to eyewitnesses, the ritual was performed by the tantrik at the gate of the district hospital for two hours.

The family members of Baijanti Adivasi, a resident of Mamon village, brought her to the district hospital after she was bitten by a snake while working on a field, the hospital's civil surgeon Dr Devesh Bhargava said.

However, after the woman could not be saved during treatment, her family called a tantrik and performed some ritual, he said.

The police were subsequently informed and the family members were also advised to permit a post-mortem. But they didn't relent and took the body home, Dr Bhargava said.

