Vidisha, Mar 28 (PTI) Two students died and as many suffered serious injuries when the two-wheeler they were travelling on collided head-on with a tractor-trolley in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district on Tuesday, an official said.

The four victims were on their way to take the Class 12 board examination at village Saiu from Rampura in Nateran block when they met with the accident, the official said.

Two students were killed on the spot after the bike collided with a tractor-trolley, Additional Superintendent of Police Samir Yadav said.

Two injured students have been referred to Bhopal for treatment, he said, adding a case was registered and further probe is underway.

