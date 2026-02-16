Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 16 (ANI): Congress leader Sachin Pilot has launched a sharp attack on the central government, criticising the recent budget and an India-US interim trade agreement that he claims will negatively impact Indian cotton and soybean farmers and compromise the nation's energy security.

Speaking in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Pilot highlighted the need for public awareness of these issues, which he said Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi has also raised in the House.

"The Mahila Congress Rajasthan has organised a two-day program, and I am glad that Sarika Ji and all the officials have invited so many women here. The Congress had stated very clearly in the Udaipur Declaration that women's roles in the organisation must be increased. This time, through the organisational setup, many new district presidents have been appointed, and the strength of women among them is much higher than before. I am happy that the Mahila Congress has taken this campaign forward, conducted membership drives, and is being given continuous tasks," said Pilot.

He also said that in these challenging times, when there is a strange atmosphere across the country, both budgets have been presented, we have seen the Central budget and the Rajasthan budget, and following that, the deal with America has raised many questions.

"The public will have to become aware because, somewhere, it is going to be very detrimental to India's farmers, especially cotton and soybean farmers, in the coming times. Rahul Gandhi has consistently raised this issue inside and outside Parliament. I am deeply saddened that no matter which party is in power, no one has ever intentionally played with the future of small traders, farmers, and youth like this. I do not know what the pressure is on the Government of India, but Trump repeatedly makes such declarations. Now a trade deal has been made. We also had one with the EU, and that was an agreement. What the US is doing is getting done under pressure," Pilot added. (ANI)

