Mumbai, February 16: Samsung Electronics has officially announced its next Galaxy Unpacked event for February 25, 2026, where the company is expected to unveil its latest flagship smartphones. The event, scheduled to take place in San Francisco at 10:00 AM PT (11:30 PM IST), arrives amidst months of speculation regarding significant changes to the model lineup.

The South Korean tech giant’s invitation suggests a "new phase in the era of AI," focusing on adaptive intelligence. This follows a year where the company experimented with its product strategy, including the release of the ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge in May 2025. This year, however, reports indicate a more streamlined approach to the core flagship series. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Confirmed on February 25; Check Details, Know More About Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Event.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Lineup and Model Adjustments

Despite earlier rumors that Samsung might discontinue its base model in favour of a "Pro" variant, recent leaks suggest the company will retain its traditional three-device strategy. The lineup is expected to consist of the Galaxy S26, the Galaxy S26 Plus, and the top-tier Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The Galaxy S26 Plus appears set to remain in the lineup after reports surfaced that the slim "Edge" variant—intended to replace the Plus—was shelved due to underwhelming sales of its predecessor. Analysts note that while the Edge offered a thinner profile, it faced criticism for compromises in battery life and camera hardware that did not resonate with the mainstream market.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Design Refinements and Display Upgrades

The flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to feature the most notable design changes, with leaked renders showing curvier corners to improve ergonomics compared to the sharper edges of previous models. The device is expected to house a 6.9-inch display utilizing Samsung’s new M14 OLED panels, which offer higher peak brightness and improved power efficiency.

For the standard Galaxy S26, rumors point to a slightly larger 6.3-inch screen, up from the 6.2-inch display on the S25. Both the base and Plus models may feature a more pronounced vertical camera bump on the rear, deviating from the flush lens design seen in the 2025 series.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Specifications and Performance

Under the hood, the Galaxy S26 series is expected to employ a dual-chipset strategy. In the United States and China, the devices will likely ship with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, while other global markets, including Europe and India, may receive the Exynos 2600. The Ultra model is rumored to feature 16GB of RAM to better handle complex on-device AI tasks.

Camera hardware for the Ultra model is expected to remain high-spec, featuring a 200-megapixel main sensor and a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens. Additionally, the entire series is rumored to support satellite communication and faster charging speeds, with the Ultra potentially breaking the 45W barrier to offer 60W wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price, Software Updates

The new handsets will debut with One UI 8.5, which reportedly includes a "Privacy Display" feature. This software-driven solution narrows viewing angles when sensitive applications like banking or health apps are open, preventing unauthorized onlookers from seeing the screen. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India, Launch Date and Specifications.

While official pricing remains unconfirmed, industry reports from South Korea suggest a possible price hike. The Galaxy S26 series may see an increase of approximately USD 75 (KRW 99,000) over the previous year's models, attributed to the rising costs of advanced memory components and the transition to 2nm chip architecture.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Cnet), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

