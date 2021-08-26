Bhopal, Aug 26 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose by six to 7,92,120 on Thursday, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,516, the official added.

The recovery count now stands at 7,81,528 and there are 76 active cases in the state.

As 70,388 samples were examined during the day, the overall test count in Madhya Pradesh went up to 1,62,52,361, the official added.

An official release said that 4,41,84,888 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, including 15,33,435 (till 6 pm) on Thursday.

