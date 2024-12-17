Chandigarh, Dec 17 (PTI) Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Tuesday urged MPs of Punjab and Haryana to raise farmers' demands in Parliament to press the Centre to accept the same.

Singh Tuesday visited the Khanauri border point to enquire about the health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal whose fast-unto-death entered the 22nd day on Tuesday.

Dallewal (70), a cancer patient, has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana to press the Centre to accept the agitating farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP on crops.

"The country is an agriculture based nation. If farming is alive, then the country is alive. If farming dies then the country will not remain alive," said Singh.

"It has been 22 days since Dallewal began his fast-unto-death but the government is not listening," he said.

He appealed to the MPs of Punjab and Haryana to raise the voice of farmers in Parliament.

"MPs of Punjab and Haryana should raise the issue of farmers' demands to press the Centre to act on the same," he said. If they raise their voice then the government will be compelled to accept farmers' demands," he said.

Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Preeti Yadav and Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh also visited the Khanauri border and enquired about the health of Dallewal.

Meanwhile, doctors attending Dallewal said the health of the farmer leader continues to deteriorate.

"There is muscle loss. Kidney and liver markers are on the higher side. Urine output is less. Ketones in urine are on the higher side. The colour of the skin has turned pale yellow. His blood pressure drops at any time which is worrisome. There is electrolyte imbalance," said doctor Sukhmandeep Singh.

However, Dallewal has refused to receive any medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Tuesday said farmers will hold a 'rail roko' protest on Wednesday to press the Centre to accept their demands.

Farmers will squat on rail tracks at many places from 12 pm to 3 pm, he further said.

Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

A "jatha" (group) of 101 farmers made three attempts to enter Delhi on foot on December 6, December 8 and again on December 14. They were not allowed to proceed by security personnel in Haryana.

Besides a legal guarantee of MSP for crops, the farmers are demanding a debt waiver, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in the electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21 are also part of their demands.

